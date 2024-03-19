Lakewood Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,524. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.11. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $250.00.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

