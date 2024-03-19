Lakewood Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 2.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NVR by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NVR traded up $134.36 on Tuesday, hitting $7,765.20. 7,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $7,840.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,386.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,635.10. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

