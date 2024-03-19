Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up about 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after buying an additional 73,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lear by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after buying an additional 182,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 24.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.42. 82,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

