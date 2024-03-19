Lakewood Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.38.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,262. The company has a market cap of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $250.01 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

