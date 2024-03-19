Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.42. 1,318,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,177. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

