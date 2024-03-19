Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.61. 1,684,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $315.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

