Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,292,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 532,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,164.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. 157,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

