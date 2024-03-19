Lakewood Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $191.94. The company had a trading volume of 396,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,325. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $192.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

