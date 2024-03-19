Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.27 and a 200 day moving average of $249.06. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $280.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

