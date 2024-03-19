Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,247 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.87. 122,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $180.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.