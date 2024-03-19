Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 19th (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 19th. Kyverna Therapeutics had issued 14,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $319,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KYTX. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

