Kwmg LLC Sells 665 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,670. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $168.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

