Kwmg LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Textron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Textron by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Textron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 456,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,410. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

