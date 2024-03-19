Kwmg LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,842,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 173,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $183.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,117. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

