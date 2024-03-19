Kwmg LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
SMH stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.78. 9,245,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,634. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.30.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
