Kwmg LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.6% of Kwmg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kwmg LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.57. 33,792,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,961,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.87 and its 200 day moving average is $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

