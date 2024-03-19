Kwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638,024 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

