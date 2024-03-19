Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.