Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
