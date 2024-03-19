Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

