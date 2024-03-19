Kwmg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $342.26. 583,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $346.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

