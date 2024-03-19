Kwmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy
In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on NRG Energy
NRG Energy Stock Performance
NRG traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 3,615,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.