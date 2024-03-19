Kwmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 3,615,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

