Kwmg LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. 16,829,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,899,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.