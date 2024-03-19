Kwmg LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 317,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 515,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

