Kwmg LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 478,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.