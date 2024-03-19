Kwmg LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,393 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 1,604,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

