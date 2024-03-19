Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

CSL stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.71. The stock had a trading volume of 176,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,558. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $373.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.05.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.