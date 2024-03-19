Kwmg LLC Buys New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.69. 930,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,679. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

