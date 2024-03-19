Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. 4,714,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,214. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

