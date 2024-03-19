Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3847 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.20.

KGTFY stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

