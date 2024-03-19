Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE KEP traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 45,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.