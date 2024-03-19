KOK 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $213,192.27 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $213,192.27 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006177 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,899.35 or 1.00081829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00146531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00688836 USD and is down -12.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $185,872.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

