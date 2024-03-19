Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 1,449,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,276,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

