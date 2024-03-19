Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Knowles by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,945. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

