Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. 1,620,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

