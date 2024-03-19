KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

