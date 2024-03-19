KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

