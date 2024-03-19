KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

