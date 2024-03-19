KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

