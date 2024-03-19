KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

