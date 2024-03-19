KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,630 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

