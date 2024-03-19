KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
