KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

