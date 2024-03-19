KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

