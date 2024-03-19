KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 2,323 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $865.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average is $550.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

