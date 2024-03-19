KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 155 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $327.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day moving average of $270.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $328.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

