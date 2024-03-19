Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $89.41. 10,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,330. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

