Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. 4,320,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,434,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

