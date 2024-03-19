Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 2,702 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.66. 2,156,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992,597. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $193.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $557.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

