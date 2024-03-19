Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 241,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,312 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 4,391,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

