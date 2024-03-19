Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

